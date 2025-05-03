DT
Home / India / Omar Abdullah calls on PM Modi in Delhi, discusses situation in Jammu and Kashmir

This is the first meeting between the two leaders since the Pahalgam terror attack
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:30 PM May 03, 2025 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullahin meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi on Saturday. @PMOIndia/PTI
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Saturday and discussed various issues, including last week’s terror attack in Pahalgam, officials said.

The meeting at the Prime Minister’s residence lasted around 30 minutes, they said.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders since the April 22 terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

