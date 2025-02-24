DT
Home / India / Omar joins Modi's anti-obesity relay campaign, ropes in Supriya Sule too

Omar joins Modi's anti-obesity relay campaign, ropes in Supriya Sule too

PM Modi kicks off the campaign by nominating 10 persons including Omar Abdullah, Manu Bhaker, Sudha Murthy and actor Mohan Lal
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:55 AM Feb 24, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during a public meeting, at Sonamarg. PTI file
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday joined the anti-obesity relay campaign which Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off by nominating ten campaigners including Omar, shooting champion Manu Bhaker and philanthropist and MP Sudha Murthy.

Launching the movement against obesity, PM Modi named ten leaders across sectors to create awareness on healthy lifestyle and eating habits and urged them to nominate ten leaders further.

Omar nominated ten and also roped in opposition MP Supriya Sule of NCP SP.

“As mentioned in yesterday’s #MannKiBaat, I would like to nominate the following people to help strengthen the fight against obesity and spread awareness on reducing edible oil consumption in food. I also request them to nominate 10 people each so that our movement gets bigger!

Collectively, let us make India fitter and healthier. #FightObesity,” Modi posted on X.

Bhojpuri singer-actor Nirahua, businessman Anand Mahindra, actor Mohanlal, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, actor R Madhavan and singer Shreya Ghoshal are the other personalities nominated by the PM.

Omar was quick to accept the offer and said, “I’m very happy to join the campaign against obesity launched by PM @narendramodi ji. Obesity causes a number of lifestyle related health issues like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, strokes & breathing problems not to mention mental health conditions like anxiety & depression. Today I’m nominating these 10 people to join the PM’s campaign against obesity & requesting them to nominate a further 10 people each to take this fight forward.”

Among those nominated by Abdullah were Biocon Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, businessman Sajjan Jindal, actor Deepika Padukone, former tennis player Sania Mirza, former cricketer Irfan Pathan, MP Supriya Sule and former Wushu player Kuldeep Handoo.

