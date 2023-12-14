On 22nd anniversary of Parliament terror attack, major security breach in Lok Sabha; five arrested

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, December 13

Parliament security was breached today, raising questions over the multi-tier technology-aided system, especially on a day that marks the anniversary of the terror attack on Parliament in 2001 that left nine persons dead.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla termed the matter “serious” and “worrisome” while assuring that “appropriate action” would be taken on the findings of a high-level inquiry. LS Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh wrote to Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla for conducting the inquiry.

Home ministry forms probe panel Opposition to meet Prez today

Parl security to be reviewed

Glass shield for visitors’ gallery

Visitor passes suspended

Speaker meets security brass Got pass on BJP MP Simha’s request Speaker Om Birla did not identify the MP on whose signatures the two intruders entered the LS public gallery and breached security, but it was clear that it was BJP’s Mysuru MP Prathap Simha

Sources said the MP knew accused Manoranjan D, who is from his constituency

Two youths, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, who had come to the visitors’ gallery on a pass issued on a request of BJP MP from Mysuru Prathap Simha, jumped inside the Lok Sabha chamber during zero hour and opened a can emitting a yellow gas while raising slogans, “tanashahi nahin chalegi” (down with dictatorship). The duo was overpowered by MPs and the watch and ward staff of the House. Among the MPs who overpowered the intruders were Gurjit Aujla from Amritsar, Hanuman Beniwal from Rajasthan and RK Singh Patel of the BJP. Simultaneously, two other persons, Amol Shinde and Neelam, held a protest with similar yellow gas on the road outside the Parliament premises. All four were arrested. The four and their two accomplices, Lalit Jha and Vikram Sharma, had stayed in the housing board colony in Sector 7, Gurugram. Vikram was also arrested later. All six accused had been in touch with each other for four years. No MP was injured in the ruckus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were not in Parliament when the incident occurred.

They were away to attend the swearing-in ceremonies of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh CMs.

The Lok Sabha Speaker convened an all-party meeting and said “a comprehensive review of the existing security protocols will be carried out”. The issuance of visitor passes has been suspended till further orders. Around 2 pm today, all visitors waiting for passes were asked to vacate the premises.

All visitor galleries of the newly constructed Parliament building will have a glass front shield to prevent any such future intrusions. The Parliament staff have lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police seeking appropriate action.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also briefed on the developments. Speaking inside the Lok Sabha, Birla praised the watch and ward staff of Parliament and also the MPs who confronted the intruders and pinned them down.

Later, Birla called in the Director of the Intelligence Bureau, Commissioner of the Delhi Police, CRPF DG and the Union Home Secretary to review the situation.

The Opposition termed the intrusion a “serious breach” and asked how canisters were carried inside amid tight security. The Opposition has decided to meet President Droupadi Murmu tomorrow.

Emerging from the all-party meeting, Congress leader Aadhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the Home Minister should make a statement on the matter in the House.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay of the TMC said Mahua Moitra was expelled without any evidence. He said BJP MP Simha, who got the passes issued for the intruders, should be expelled.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said the Home Minister should resign as he failed to ensure the safety of Parliament. “Amit Shah should resign immediately. There is no security planning. The gallery is right above us...,” he said.

Security protocols to be reviewed

The Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, convened an all-party meeting and said “a comprehensive review of the existing security protocols will be carried out”.

Two intruders, two protesters and two facilitators

All six wanted to enter Parliament, but got only two passes, say police sources; conducted recce too

Duo entered the Lok Sabha

Amol protest outside Parliament

1 Manoranjan D (35): Did his engineering in 2016 and used to work at his family’s farm in Mysuru; worked earlier in Delhi and Bengaluru; his father dubbed him an avid reader of Swami Vivekananda’s books.

2 Sagar Sharma (26): A Lucknow resident, he sprayed yellow-coloured fumes in Lok Sabha; Manoranjan had introduced him as a friend to Mysuru BJP MP Prathap Simha’s office to procure a visitor’s pass to LS gallery.

Neelam protest outside Parliament

Protested outside house

3 Neelam Devi (37): A Jind resident, was preparing for civil services in Hisar. “Govt tries to muzzle our voice when we speak about our rights. We are educated, but unemployed. This was only way to make ourselves heard,” she said. Detained during wrestlers’ stir too.

4 Amol Shinde (25): From Maharashtra’s Latur, he was with Neelam and both shouted ‘Down with dictatorship’ slogans.

Acted as ‘Facilitators’

5 Lalit Jha: A Gurugram resident in whose house all the four Parliament intruders were learnt to be residing.

6 Vikram Sharma: Also a Gurugram resident (all but Lalit Jha arrested).

