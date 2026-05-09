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Home / India / Bengal swearing-in: PM Modi touches feet of 98-year-old Makhanlal Sarkar; who is he?

Bengal swearing-in: PM Modi touches feet of 98-year-old Makhanlal Sarkar; who is he?

Syama Prasad Mookerjee associate remains one of the early grassroots figures of the nationalist movement in post-Independence India

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:29 PM May 09, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets senior BJP worker Makhanlal Sarkar during the swearing-in ceremony of party leader Suvendu Adhikari, as he becomes West Bengals Chief Minister, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, West Bengal. Video grab via YouTube/NarendraModi
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Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday, all eyes were on the Bengal stage where an elderly BJP worker shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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PM Modi touched the feet of the 98-year-old BJP veteran and sought his blessings, triggering social media curiosity about his identity.

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He has been identified as Makhanlal Sarkar, one of the most senior saffron party workers in West Bengal. He remains one of the early grassroots figures associated with the nationalist movement in post-Independence India.

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In 1952, Sarkar was arrested in Kashmir while accompanying Syama Prasad Mukherjee during the movement to hoist the Tricolour there.

After the formation of the BJP in 1980, he became the organisational coordinator for West Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling districts. Within just one year, he helped enrol nearly 10,000 members.

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From 1981 onward, he served continuously for seven years as district president, an exceptional achievement at a time when BJP leaders generally could not remain in the same organisational position for more than two years.

On the Bengal stage on Saturday, Sarkar saw his long-standing dream of a BJP government in Bengal realised and shared the moment of pride alongside PM Modi.

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