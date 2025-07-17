DT
Home / India / CCTV captures chilling hit: Armed men walk into Bihar hospital, kill gangster on parole

Chandan Mishra died during treatment from multiple gunshot wounds
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:55 PM Jul 17, 2025 IST
Five armed men entered Patna’s Paras Hospital on Thursday morning and shot dead gangster Chandan Mishra, who was admitted there while on parole.

The audacious attack, captured on hospital CCTV cameras, has raised serious concerns about public safety and the prevailing law and order situation in Bihar.

According to police, the assailants casually walked into the hospital, made their way to Mishra’s cabin, opened fire, and fled the scene within minutes.

Mishra, a resident of Buxar district and an accused in several murder cases, was undergoing treatment under parole conditions. He later died during treatment from multiple gunshot wounds.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikay Sharma stated that preliminary investigations suggest the involvement of a rival gang, reportedly the Chandan Sheru gang.

“We are working with the Buxar police to identify and track down the attackers,” Sharma said.

Police are also probing whether hospital staff or security personnel may have facilitated the attack.

The daylight murder in a private hospital has sparked public outrage and renewed criticism of the state government’s handling of crime. Over the past few weeks, Patna has witnessed a spate of high-profile killings, including those of businessman Gopal Khemka, BJP leader Surendra Kewat, and advocate Jitendra Mahato.

RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav said: “Gunmen walked into an ICU and shot a patient. Is anyone safe anywhere in Bihar today? Such a situation didn’t exist even before 2005.”

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha called the incident “deeply unfortunate” and assured swift action.

