On day 22 of stir, Jharkhand exam protesters take out 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ranchi

Students protesting alleged irregularities in Jharkhand’s recruitment examinations took out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ here on Saturday to mark India’s 80th Independence Day.

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On the 22nd day of the agitation seeking reforms in the state’s recruitment examination process, the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ was organised from the protest site of Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to Albert Ekka Chowk.

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Thousands of job aspirants and people attended the march with the tricolour in their hands and raising patriotic slogans such as ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’.

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Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha leader Devendra Mahta, who is on a fast for 14 days, alleged that the police did not allowed to leave the Sadar Hospital to join the march.

The protesters under the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch banner have been demanding greater transparency in recruitment examinations, cancellation of several tests and an independent probe by the CBI or a panel of retired judges from outside Jharkhand into the alleged irregularities.

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“Independence doesn’t just mean freedom from the British, but also freedom from inequality of opportunities, corruption and injustice. The youth of the country should study, work hard and raise their voice for their rights - this is the true strength of democracy.

“On this Independence Day, saluting all those youths who are peacefully struggling for their future. The voice of the youth is the future of India. Jai Hind!” the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch said.