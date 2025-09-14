On first visit since 2023 ethnic clashes, PM vows to turn Manipur into symbol of peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited strife-torn Manipur for the first time since ethnic clashes erupted in May 2023 and promised to transform the state into a “symbol of peace and prosperity”. He urged all groups to shun violence and assured the people that the Centre stood firmly with them in rebuilding lives torn apart by the conflict.

Advertisement

Addressing a public meeting in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur, the PM said it was due to the Centre’s efforts that peace talks were conducted between the Hills (home to the Kuki community) and the Valley (dominated by the Meiteis).

Modi, who landed amidst heavy rain in Manipur capital Imphal, described the state as the “ratna (jewel)” adorning the crown of “mother India” and lauded the role of the “valiant sons” of the state in the success of Operation Sindoor. “It’s unfortunate that violence broke out here. Today, I want to promise you that the Centre is with you. I urge all groups and organisations to adopt the path of peace,” he said. The violence had left over 260 people dead and more than 60,000 displaced, many of whom are still living in relief camps.

Advertisement

The PM expressed satisfaction that various groups had come forward for dialogue, and that the Centre’s emphasis was always on “dialogue, respect and mutual understanding”.

He was referring to the recent talks between the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Kuki and Meitei groups, which resulted in extension of the peace pact with militant groups.

Advertisement

Modi said he was aware of the dreams and struggles of the tribal youth in Manipur, and that multiple solutions were being implemented to address their concerns. He emphasised that the government was working to strengthen local governance bodies, with appropriate funding being arranged for their development.

After landing in Imphal, the PM reached Churachandpur by road. He interacted with several displaced people at the Peace Ground and, according to official sources, listened to their grievances. “Our government is continuously working to ensure peace and stability in Manipur. The interests of the people must be safeguarded and those living in camps should be able to return to normal life,” he said.

Modi said a special package of Rs 3,000 crore had recently been approved for the state, while 7,000 houses would be constructed for displaced families. He also laid the stones for development projects worth Rs 7,300 crore in Churachandpur.

Addressing a programme from Imphal’s Kangla Fort later, he said any form of violence was unfortunate and injustice to both the nation’s ancestors and future generations. He said it was on Manipur’s soil that the Indian National Army had first hoisted the Tricolour.

“The state has given several martyrs to the nation. Our government is moving forward inspired by their sacrifice,” he said. He quoted Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose who referred to Manipur as the gateway to the country’s Independence. The PM inaugurated multiple development projects worth Rs 1,200 crore in Imphal.

Modi, on a three-day tour to five north-eastern states, later reached Aizawl. However, due to heavy rain, he had to address an event virtually from the airport. He launched projects worth Rs 9,000 crore in Mizoram.

He also inaugurated the Bairabi-Sairang line, which will connect the landlocked Mizoram with the railway network of the country.

He said Sairang (Mizoram) would be connected directly to Delhi by the Rajdhani Express.