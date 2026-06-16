On G7 sidelines, Modi, Carney push to reset India-Canada ties; target trade pact by year-end

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on Tuesday sought to inject fresh momentum into India-Canada ties, agreeing to accelerate negotiations for a long-pending trade pact and deepen cooperation in defence and strategic sectors.

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Meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, the two leaders reviewed the state of bilateral ties and welcomed what they described as the "positive momentum" in relations since Carney's visit to India in March this year.

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In a sign of the continuing reset in ties after a prolonged period of tensions, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to building a "forward-looking strategic partnership" and set an ambitious target of concluding negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2026.

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The leaders also reviewed progress in economic cooperation, including commercial arrangements involving liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and metallurgical coal, underlining the importance of resilient supply chains for global energy and food security.

The meeting came amid a flurry of high-level exchanges between the two countries. The leaders noted Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's recent visit to Canada and looked forward to a Canadian trade mission to India later this year, to be led by Canada's Minister of International Trade.

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Seeking to expand security ties, Modi and Carney agreed to launch negotiations on a General Security of Information Agreement (GSOIA), a move aimed at facilitating closer defence and intelligence cooperation. They also welcomed recent exchanges between defence institutions, including the visit of India's National Defence College to Canada.

The two sides expressed satisfaction over the strengthening of institutional mechanisms, citing recent meetings of the Joint Science and Technology Committee and the Consular Dialogue. They also agreed to hold further engagements in the fields of defence, finance and migration.

The leaders highlighted ongoing cooperation under the Canada-India Talent and Innovation Strategy, which seeks to boost skill development, innovation partnerships and academic collaboration.

In another significant gesture, Modi conveyed India's support for Canada becoming a Dialogue Partner of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

The two leaders also announced the establishment of "Raisina Americas", envisaged as a new platform to promote dialogue and strengthen cooperation between India and countries in the Americas.

Modi thanked Carney for inviting him to visit Canada later this year. Both sides agreed to remain in touch through diplomatic channels to finalise mutually convenient dates for the visit.

The meeting marked another step in the effort by New Delhi and Ottawa to rebuild ties and expand cooperation in trade, energy and security after relations had come under severe strain in recent years.