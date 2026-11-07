On recent UK trip, RSS chief said India should restart talks with Pak

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat advocated sporting, cultural and people-to-people contacts with Pakistan at a closed-door meeting in London in September, according to an account of the discussion by a participant who spoke exclusively to The Tribune.

According to this participant, the discussion took place at the Court House Hotel on Great Marlborough Street in London on September 7, one of several engagements the RSS chief had with several interlocutors during his visit to the city.

“The RSS chief advocated limited ties with Pakistan, specifically through cultural and people-to-people contacts,” the participant who attended the Bhagwat meeting told this reporter on condition of anonymity.

The meeting was organised by Dr Kishen Shastry, a Cambridge-based economist and core team member of Integral, the UK-based organisation coordinating the wider programme of academic and community engagements during Bhagwat’s visit.

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The RSS chief’s comments are significant not just because they differ from the stated position of the Modi government, especially since Operation Sindoor last May, which is that there can be no engagement with Pakistan “until cross-border terrorism comes to an end”.

Among the participants at the Bhagwat meeting were academics, including an Oxford professor, representatives of UK think tanks and UK-based Hindu organisations.

The invite specifically stated that there would be “no photography, filming or recording” of the meeting, and requested that phones be switched off and laptops, tablets and other electronic devices not be used during the discussion.

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The RSS chief’s unusual remarks follow a series of interventions by senior RSS leaders advocating that channels of communication with Pakistan should be reopened, despite continuing political tensions and the absence of trust between the two countries.

In May this year, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said people-to-people contacts were important in breaking the deadlock with Pakistan. He argued that civil society relations could help maintain communication despite the political difficulties between the two countries.

Hosabale suggested that academics, sportspersons, scientists and community leaders should play a greater role in maintaining contact. He also said trade, commerce and the issuance of visas should not stop, and that there should always be a window open for dialogue.

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In June, Bhagwat publicly defended Hosabale’s remarks, clarifying that the reference was to the people of Pakistan rather than its government or military establishment. He stressed that the RSS had no independent foreign policy and would follow the Indian Government’s position on Pakistan.