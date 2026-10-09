DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / On track to achieve 100 GW wind power by 2030: Pralhad Joshi

On track to achieve 100 GW wind power by 2030: Pralhad Joshi

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
Chennai, Updated At : 06:57 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
file
Advertisement

India is on track to achieve 100 GW of wind power capacity by 2030, but resolving transmission bottlenecks, land acquisition challenges and Right of Way (ROW) issues will be critical for the next phase of growth, Union New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.

Speaking at the inauguration of Windergy India 2026, Joshi said India’s installed wind capacity stood at 59.2 GW on September 30 and expressed confidence that annual additions would again cross 6 GW this financial year.

Advertisement

India added a record 6.05 GW of wind capacity in 2025-26, the highest annual addition to date. Over 3 GW has already been added this financial year, while 43 GW of projects are under construction, he said.

Advertisement

Answering a question from The Tribune about the next target and incentives for sustaining the pipeline, Joshi said: “See, the incentive is already out, Rs 4,000 crore...the government is also supporting battery storage and transmission as renewable generation expands.”

He said the focus had shifted from simply adding generation capacity to ensuring that renewable power was available reliably round the clock. He cited Green Energy Corridor projects and hybrid renewable projects as part of the response.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts