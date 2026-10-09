On track to achieve 100 GW wind power by 2030: Pralhad Joshi

India is on track to achieve 100 GW of wind power capacity by 2030, but resolving transmission bottlenecks, land acquisition challenges and Right of Way (ROW) issues will be critical for the next phase of growth, Union New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.

Speaking at the inauguration of Windergy India 2026, Joshi said India’s installed wind capacity stood at 59.2 GW on September 30 and expressed confidence that annual additions would again cross 6 GW this financial year.

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India added a record 6.05 GW of wind capacity in 2025-26, the highest annual addition to date. Over 3 GW has already been added this financial year, while 43 GW of projects are under construction, he said.

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Answering a question from The Tribune about the next target and incentives for sustaining the pipeline, Joshi said: “See, the incentive is already out, Rs 4,000 crore...the government is also supporting battery storage and transmission as renewable generation expands.”

He said the focus had shifted from simply adding generation capacity to ensuring that renewable power was available reliably round the clock. He cited Green Energy Corridor projects and hybrid renewable projects as part of the response.