On UK tour, Mohan Bhagwat visits Khalsa Jatha British Isles gurdwara

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday night arrived in London on the last leg of his three-nation tour to expand the Sangh’s global outreach in its centenary year.

He landed in the UK on September 2 and has since been meeting with faith leaders.

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On UK tour, Bhagwat also visited the Khalsa Jatha British Isles gurdwara.

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The RSS chief's last spot during the three-nation tour is London. He has concluded the US and Canada visits.

The wider London programme is being led and coordinated by Integral, a UK-based organisation that brings together leaders and communities to strengthen dialogue, collaboration and long-term relationships within the UK and between the UK and India. As many as 115 UK-based socio-cultural organisations have joined Integral in welcoming Bhagwat to the UK and supporting the wider programme of engagement during his visit.

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Bhagwat will meet faith leaders, academics, researchers and other public figures. As part of his interfaith engagement in the UK, he has visited Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Willesden and Khalsa Jatha British Isles gurdwara and will also visit a Jain temple in London.

A community leaders’ reception and civilisational dialogue will be held on September 6 under the theme ‘Celebration of Oneness’. This event has been initiated by Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh UK, a Hindu social and cultural organisation established in Britain in 1966, with support from Integral. As many as 310 community organisations and associations from across the UK are expected to take part in the celebration.