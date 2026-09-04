DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / On UK tour, Mohan Bhagwat visits Khalsa Jatha British Isles gurdwara

On UK tour, Mohan Bhagwat visits Khalsa Jatha British Isles gurdwara

RSS chief arrived in London on Friday night in the final leg of his 3-nation visit to the US, the UK and Canada 

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:00 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Mohan Bhagwat. PTI file
Advertisement

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday night arrived in London on the last leg of his three-nation tour to expand the Sangh’s global outreach in its centenary year.

He landed in the UK on September 2 and has since been meeting with faith leaders.

Advertisement

On UK tour, Bhagwat also visited the Khalsa Jatha British Isles gurdwara.

Advertisement

The RSS chief's last spot during the three-nation tour is London. He has concluded the US and Canada visits.

The wider London programme is being led and coordinated by Integral, a UK-based organisation that brings together leaders and communities to strengthen dialogue, collaboration and long-term relationships within the UK and between the UK and India. As many as 115 UK-based socio-cultural organisations have joined Integral in welcoming Bhagwat to the UK and supporting the wider programme of engagement during his visit.

Advertisement

Bhagwat will meet faith leaders, academics, researchers and other public figures. As part of his interfaith engagement in the UK, he has visited Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Willesden and Khalsa Jatha British Isles gurdwara and will also visit a Jain temple in London.

A community leaders’ reception and civilisational dialogue will be held on September 6 under the theme ‘Celebration of Oneness’. This event has been initiated by Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh UK, a Hindu social and cultural organisation established in Britain in 1966, with support from Integral. As many as 310 community organisations and associations from across the UK are expected to take part in the celebration.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts