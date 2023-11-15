One coach of New Delhi-Darbhanga Express catches fire near UP's Etawah

New Delhi, November 15
A fire broke out in one coach of the New Delhi-Darbhanga Special Express near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday evening, officials said. No casualties have been reported so far, they said.
Himanshu Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railways, said the station master of Sarai Bhopat junction near Etawah noticed smoke coming out from the New Delhi-Darbhanga Special Express' coach number S1.
"The train was immediately stopped and all the passengers were evacuated. Everyone is safe and there is no report of any casualty as of now," he said.
According to the sources, the affected coach has been detached from the train and fire tenders have been pressed into service.
