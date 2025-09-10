DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / One dead, 12 hospitalised after gas leak at chemical company in Gujarat's Panchmahal

One dead, 12 hospitalised after gas leak at chemical company in Gujarat's Panchmahal

Gas used in air conditioning leaked due to a breach in the pipeline
article_Author
PTI
Halol (Gujarat), Updated At : 08:23 PM Sep 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative pic. iStock
Advertisement

A man died and 12 others were hospitalised following a gas leakage at a chemical company in Gujarat's Panchmahal district on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisement

Gas used in air conditioning leaked due to a breach in the pipeline at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited located in Ghoghamba taluka in the afternoon, Superintendent of Police (SP) Haresh Dudhat said.

Over a dozen people working at the site were affected and rushed to the company's own health centre, and from there to different hospitals at Halol, he said.

Advertisement

The leakage was controlled by the company staff and there was no risk to local villagers, the police official added.

"There was a leakage of R-32 gas used in air conditioning from the pipeline. Some people felt nauseous and vomited, so the workers were taken to the company's occupational health centre where doctors administered them antidote. From there, they were referred to a hospital," he said.

Advertisement

"A man has died, but more details are being sought by the doctors. Prima facies, we have learnt that he was a priest who used to visit a nearby temple," the SP added.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts