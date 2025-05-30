DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / One dead, 2 injured, 8 missing as tourist vehicle plunges into Teesta river in Sikkim

One dead, 2 injured, 8 missing as tourist vehicle plunges into Teesta river in Sikkim

Rescue operations begin under the supervision of SP Mangan
article_Author
PTI
Gangtok, Updated At : 01:28 PM May 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

One person was killed, two injured and eight others went missing when a vehicle carrying 11 tourists plunged into the Teesta river in North Sikkim’s Mangan district, police said on Friday.

Advertisement

The tourist vehicle plunged more than 1,000 feet into Teesta river near Munsithang along the Lachen-Lachung highway on Thursday night. Two critically injured persons have been rescued and one body recovered, they said.

Eight tourists are still missing, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Mangan, Sonam Detchu Bhutia.

Advertisement

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang in a Facebook post said, “I am deeply saddened by the tragic road accident that occurred on the night of May 29 near Chubombu, Mangan district, where a tourist vehicle fell into the Teesta river while travelling from Lachen to Lachung. My heartfelt prayers are with the victims and their families during this extremely difficult time.”

The CM said that rescue operations began immediately under the supervision of SP Mangan, with the dedicated efforts of the police, ITBP, fire and medical teams, and local volunteers. He said that two individuals have been rescued and are receiving medical care. He further said that the search for others is ongoing, with NDRF teams joining the operation.

Advertisement

“Our government is fully committed to extending all possible support to the victims and their families. We are closely monitoring the situation and ensuring that every necessary resource is deployed for the ongoing rescue and relief efforts. Let us stand united in this hour of grief and extend our support to those affected,” the CM said.

Details regarding the deceased, injured and the cause of the accident are still awaited. Authorities have cordoned off the area and requested tourists to avoid unnecessary travel along the route until further notice, the police added.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts