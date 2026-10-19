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Home / India / One dead, several injured in clashes in Manipur’s Thoubal district, prohibitory orders clamped

One dead, several injured in clashes in Manipur’s Thoubal district, prohibitory orders clamped

Tension erupted on Sunday night when a group of people allegedly pelted stones at a ground in Khangabok village, under Thoubal police station and nearly 25 km south of Imphal, where a concert was under way, police said

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PTI
Imphal, Updated At : 09:13 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Additional state and Central forces were rushed to the two villages, and the situation is under control on Monday morning, police said. PTI file
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At least one person was killed and several others were injured in clashes that broke out between two communities in Manipur’s Thoubal district, police said on Monday.

District authorities imposed prohibitory orders restricting people from leaving their residences in the two affected areas, where a few houses and vehicles were also burnt.

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Tension erupted on Sunday night when a group of people allegedly pelted stones at a ground in Khangabok village, under Thoubal police station and nearly 25 km south of Imphal, where a concert was under way, police said.

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The incident led to the hurling of stones between members of two communities at Khangabok and Sangaiyumpham and burning of a few houses and vehicles.

One person was shot in the head when unidentified miscreants fired. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The deceased has been identified as Laishram Rakesh, police said.

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Several others were also admitted to the hospital with minor cut injuries after being hit by stones.

Additional state and central forces were rushed to the two villages, and the situation is under control on Monday morning, police said.

The prohibitory orders issued by district magistrate Thoubal, on Sunday night, said, “There is likelihood of breach of peace, disturbance of public tranquillity, and imminent danger to human life and properties...because of the unlawful activities of some antisocial elements.”

The district magistrate also directed people not to leave their homes from 11 pm on Sunday in Khangabok and Sangaiyumpham areas under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The Section, which empowers the authorities to issue temporary orders to prevent urgent dangers or public nuisances, did not specify when the restriction would end.

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