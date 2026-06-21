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Home / India / One killed, 25 injured in bus-truck collision in West Bengal

One killed, 25 injured in bus-truck collision in West Bengal

State govt announces compensation

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PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 04:28 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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At least one person was killed and 25 others were injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Sunday, police said.

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The accident took place in Ulladabri area on NH-27, with police suspecting slippery road conditions to be the reason behind the mishap.

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Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, in a social media post, said he was deeply saddened by the incident and announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation for the next of kin of the person killed, Rs 1 lakh for the grievously injured passengers and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries.

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"Local sources have reported at least one death. The injured persons have been shifted to a hospital and their condition is being monitored," a senior police officer said.

The officer said the exact cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained.

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"Prima facie, it seems slippery road conditions due to rainfall may have contributed to the mishap. However, an investigation has been initiated and all aspects are being examined," he added.

The accident led to temporary disruption of traffic on the highway.

In a social media post, the CM said he was "deeply saddened" by the accident and extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

"My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones in this horrific incident. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved kin and pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured passengers," he said.

Adhikari said the Jalpaiguri district administration and the police were carrying out rescue and relief operations and added that he had asked North Bengal Development Minister Nisith Pramanik and Minister of State for Transport Anandamay Barman to coordinate with district authorities and oversee rescue efforts.

The entire cost of treatment of the injured at government medical facilities would be borne by the state government, he said, adding that the administration would extend all possible support to the affected families.

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