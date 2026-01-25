DT
Home / India / Three killed in fire at furniture shop building in Hyderabad

Three killed in fire at furniture shop building in Hyderabad

Rescue teams continue search for 5 missing, including 2 children, feared trapped in basement

PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 11:40 AM Jan 25, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Three bodies, including that of a woman, were retrieved from a four-storey furniture shop building in Nampally here where a fire broke out, officials said on Sunday.

Rescue operations have been underway for the past 21 hours to save five people, including two children, who are feared to be trapped in the basement of the building after a major fire broke out on Saturday, officials said.

“Three bodies, including that of a woman, were retrieved from the building. The search and rescue for others are ongoing,” a senior police official told PTI.

Multiple agencies, including police, fire, NDRF personnel and Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), launched rescue operations after the fire erupted on Saturday afternoon.

Efforts were underway to rescue those who are believed to be trapped, they said.

Although the fire was brought under control, thick smoke billowing out from the building made the operation difficult. Those who were trapped are the family members of a security guard and other workers.

Accommodation was provided in a basement for workers there.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

