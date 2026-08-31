'One Nation, One Time': IST to become mandatory time reference from March 2027

India is set to move towards a “One Nation, One Time” system, with Indian Standard Time (IST) becoming the mandatory time reference for legal, commercial, digital and administrative activities from around March next year.

Advertisement

The Union Government has notified the Legal Metrology (Indian Standard Time) Rules, 2026, providing for a single, uniform and legally recognised time reference across the country.

Advertisement

The rules were notified under the Legal Metrology Act and will come into force 180 days after their publication in the Official Gazette.

Advertisement

The move is aimed at ensuring that government departments, businesses and critical infrastructure operate on a common and precisely synchronised time standard, particularly as banking, digital payments, telecommunications, transport, power systems and other services increasingly depend on accurate digital timestamps.

Under the new framework, IST will be the standard reference for legal, administrative and official documents, commercial transactions, contracts and financial operations.

Advertisement

The rules also seek to prevent the use of unauthorised or inconsistent time references for official purposes, with specified exceptions for areas such as scientific research, navigation and astronomy.

The government has emphasised the importance of accurate time synchronisation for modern digital infrastructure.

Even small discrepancies in timestamps can affect financial transactions, transaction reconciliation, telecommunications networks, power-grid operations and the coordination of transport systems.

Banking and digital payment platforms, stock markets, telecom networks, railways, airports, power systems and data centres rely on synchronised clocks to record transactions and coordinate operations.

“From every digital payment to every train journey, accurate time keeps India moving. With the Legal Metrology (Indian Standard Time) Rules, 2026, IST will become the common time reference across India, bringing greater accuracy and synchronisation to everyday systems,” Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a post on X.

The new framework is expected to provide a common reference for such systems. The rules also provide for a domestic infrastructure for dissemination of IST, reducing dependence on external timing sources.

The government sees the move not merely as standardisation of clocks but as part of building a secure national timing infrastructure as India’s economy becomes increasingly dependent on real-time digital systems.