'One odd test won’t decide your future': Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak to youth

A day after the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result of NEET-UG 2026 examination, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak urged students who could not clear the test to stay hopeful, saying that one examination does not determine a person's future.

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In a post on X on Friday, Pathak said, "To the children who failed in the NEET-UG 2026 test, I just want to say this to them. The results of one or two examinations do not determine your future. The hard work you have put into this exam will definitely take you to your destination one day or another. Nothing is final."

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Sharing his own experiences, he added, "I have also gone through this situation. I passed many examinations and failed in many others, but I believe every examination teaches you something. So don't take too much stress, prepare for the next examination."

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Sandeep Pathak joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in April this year after leaving the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with six other Rajya Sabha members. Earlier regarded as one of AAP's key strategists, he was known for his close association with former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

His message comes amid widespread anxiety among medical aspirants following the declaration of the NEET-UG 2026 result, with many students taking to social media to share their experiences and seek encouragement.

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The NTA announced the NEET-UG 2026 result on July 16, with over 11.21 lakh candidates qualifying for undergraduate medical admissions. The re-examination had been conducted after the original NEET-UG 2026 test was cancelled, due to an alleged paper leak.