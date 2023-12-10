Onion export ban worries farmers

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, December 9

The Centre’s decision to ban fresh onion exports until March 31, 2024, has sent shockwaves through the farming and trading communities. This prohibition, marking the third item on the restricted list after sugar and non-basmati rice, is anticipated to impact onion growers, potentially leading to a decline in local market prices.

The soaring retail price of onions, currently around Rs 80 per kg, prompted the government to implement the export ban as a measure to stabilise prices domestically. However, farmers and agricultural experts express concerns about the four-month export ban, foreseeing negative repercussions across the entire onion-growing belt in the country. The ban may discourage traders in all three harvesting seasons.

Growers and traders in Haryana, Punjab and Himachal, who cultivate late kharif or rabi onions harvested from late January to April, have criticised the export ban. Onion production in these states is approximately 6.5 lakh MT, 3.7 lakh MT, and 1.8 lakh MT, respectively. Farmers in Haryana and Punjab view onion as the third alternative crop after potato and sugarcane.

“The harvesting in Haryana and Punjab peaks in March and April, but the four-month ban on exports will definitely have a negative impact on the traders, especially the exporters during the harvesting. Even the government may extend the ban further,” said Raj Kumar, an onion trader from Kurukshetra’s Pipli market. It is the biggest onion market of Haryana.

Rakesh Bains, a farmer leader and onion grower from Haryana, said, “This decision is going to affect onion growers across the country.”

Criticising the ban as a political decision, agriculture and food policy expert Devinder Sharma said the several actions taken by the government recently, including restricting onion exports and halting sugarcane use for ethanol production, were aimed at controlling food inflation in anticipation of the 2024 elections.