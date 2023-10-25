Online gaming companies face Rs 1 lakh crore GST notices

ANI

New Delhi, October 25

India's online gaming industry has received show-cause notices amounting to Rs 1 lakh crore, say sources. The notices come even as the Industry has raised concerns on the applicable GST rates.

The government has asserted that a 28 per cent GST rate should have been in place starting from October 1, as per the law.

In August 2023, the GST Council amended the law, making it explicit that all online games involving bets, regardless of skill or chance, would be subject to a 28 per cent GST rate on the full value of the bets placed, effective from October 1. This clarification aimed to close any potential loopholes.

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) chairman Sanjay Agarwal announced India's preparedness to implement the 28 per cent GST rate on online gaming, following consensus among all Indian states. The amendments to GST laws in the Lok Sabha paved the way for this taxation shift.

During its last monsoon session, the Lok Sabha passed amendments to two Goods and Service Tax (GST) laws. These amendments primarily aimed to introduce a 28 per cent GST rate for online gaming, casinos, and horse racing.

The amendments align with the GST Council's resolution from August 2, which aimed to streamline the taxation of online gaming, casinos, and horse racing.

Furthermore, to ensure compliance, the GST Council recommended adding specific provisions to the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) Act, 2017.

#Goods and Services Tax GST