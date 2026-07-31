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Home / India / Online nominations for PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar extended till August 15

Online nominations for PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar extended till August 15

Children aged 5-18 with exceptional achievements in six categories eligible for the awards

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:17 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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The government on Friday extended the last date for submission of nominations for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) 2026 from July 31 to August 15.

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The Ministry of Women and Child Development, in a statement, said the nomination process, which commenced on April 1 through the National Awards Portal, will now remain open till August 15.

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“The Ministry of Women and Child Development has extended the last date for submission of online nominations, which had been earlier fixed as 31st July 2026 to 15th August 2026,” the statement said.

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The ministry said the awards are conferred on children who have demonstrated exceptional achievements in the fields of “Bravery, Social Service, Environment, Sports, Arts & Culture, and Science & Technology”.

It said any child who is an Indian citizen residing in India, is above five years of age and not exceeding 18 years of age as on July 31, 2026, is eligible for the awards.

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“Nominations, including self-nominations and recommendations by any citizen, shall be accepted only through the National Awards Portal,” the ministry said.

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