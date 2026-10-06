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Home / India / Only 17 per cent have accurate knowledge of POCSO provisions: Study

Only 17 per cent have accurate knowledge of POCSO provisions: Study

Samadhan Abhiyan study highlights gap between awareness of child protection law and understanding of its provisions

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:56 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Most people are familiar with the term POCSO, but only 17 per cent have accurate knowledge of the provisions of the law, according to a study released by a child protection organisation during an event here on Tuesday.

The findings highlighted a significant gap between awareness of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and a correct understanding of its provisions.

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The Samadhan Abhiyan organisation said the findings point to the need for greater awareness among adults, particularly parents, teachers and members of the wider community, to strengthen efforts to prevent child sexual abuse.

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“Adults need to be more aware because the primary responsibility for children’s safety rests with them,” the organisation said, stressing that awareness initiatives should extend beyond children and focus substantially on the adults responsible for their care and protection.

Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) chairperson Om Prakash Vyas, who addressed the gathering, stressed the importance of continuous awareness and collective action to safeguard children.

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A special presentation based on POCSO data and the organisation’s field experiences was also held during the programme. It highlighted child protection concerns, challenges faced at the grassroots level and the need for greater community participation in preventing child sexual abuse.

The organisation also highlighted its flagship campaign, “Chuppi Tod; Ab Toh Bol”. Under its 360-degree rehabilitation support initiative, Samadhan Abhiyan said six child-friendly centres have been established at police stations across Uttar Pradesh to connect child survivors with protection, support and rehabilitation services.

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