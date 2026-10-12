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Home / India / Only 30% FPOs got bank loans, 7 in 10 without institutional credit: NAFPO report

Only 30% FPOs got bank loans, 7 in 10 without institutional credit: NAFPO report

The report said limited capital, difficulties in securing loans and inadequate market linkages continued to constrain the growth of farmer collectives

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:02 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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A survey of 420 farmer producer organisations (FPOs) across 12 states in the country found that only 30 per cent of respondents had received a bank loan, leaving seven in 10 without institutional credit.

According to the State of the Sector Report 2026 on FPOs, nearly 49 per cent of the surveyed FPOs reported making profits without financial support from the government or their promoting institutions. Another 45 per cent reported profitability with such support, while 6 per cent reported losses, it said.

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The report by the National Association for Farmer Producer Organisations (NAFPO) underlined that access to credit was associated with better financial performance.

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“Among FPOs that had received a bank or non-banking financial company loan, 61 per cent reported profits without government or institutional support, compared with 43 per cent among those without such credit,” it said.

The report said limited capital, difficulties in securing loans and inadequate market linkages continued to constrain the growth of farmer collectives.

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Many FPOs remain focused on supplying agricultural inputs to members and selling aggregated produce through the Agricultural Produce Market Committee mandis. Moving into processing, branding, packaging and direct marketing requires additional capital, expertise and access to buyers.

The report called for stronger market linkages, including through electronic trading platforms such as the electronic National Agriculture Market (e-NAM), as well as more effective federations that can aggregate produce, negotiate with institutional buyers and help smaller FPOs access finance and larger markets.

The survey, which also includes a special section on women-led FPOs in the International Year of the Woman Farmer, highlighted the disparity between women’s contribution to agriculture and their access to ownership and decision-making.

The report said women constitute approximately 73 per cent of India’s agricultural labour force but hold only around 14 per cent of operational landholdings.

It argued that women-led FPOs could provide a pathway for women farmers to move beyond agricultural labour and become shareholders, business owners and decision-makers. However, inadequate access to credit and markets often limits their commercial growth.

“More than 70 per cent of the women-led FPOs examined in one of the report’s chapters had membership exceeding 600. Yet many continued to depend on primary sales and local markets, with access to corporate buyers and digital marketplaces remaining difficult,” it said.

The report identified regulatory compliance as another major constraint, particularly for smaller producer companies with limited financial and managerial resources.

While compliance is necessary for transparency and sound governance, the report argued that complex procedures and heavy penalties can disproportionately burden fledgling farmer enterprises. It called for a more supportive compliance framework suited to their capacity.

“There is a need for stronger FPO federations to bridge the gap between small producer companies and larger markets. Such federations could pool resources, improve bargaining power, facilitate access to institutional credit and share the costs of professional management and compliance,” Pravesh Sharma, chairperson, NAFPO Steering Committee, said.

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