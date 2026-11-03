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Home / India / Only 6% of Rs 22K-cr foreign aid received by faith-based groups: FCRA panel chief

Only 6% of Rs 22K-cr foreign aid received by faith-based groups: FCRA panel chief

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PTI
Shillong, Updated At : 01:14 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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The Joint Parliamentary Committee was examining practical concerns raised by stakeholders over the proposed FCRA amendments.
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Churches and other faith-based organisations account for only around 6% of the Rs 22,000 crore in foreign contributions received in the country, said Sanjay Jaiswal, chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill.

The JPC was examining practical concerns raised by stakeholders over the proposed FCRA amendments.

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Opposition parties have alleged that certain provisions of the FCRA Amendment Bill could affect legitimate foreign funding for Christian NGOs and minority-run social welfare and educational institutions. The government, however, has maintained that the proposed legislation is not religion-specific and is aimed at regulating foreign contributions.

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"We want to have practical solutions to the practical problems being presented before us. Our interest is national interest and we are listening to all concerned stakeholders before arriving at any conclusion," Jaiswal said.

At least 20 organisations, mostly belonging to different churches, besides groups linked to Hindus and indigenous people in the Christian-majority state attended the meeting. Jaiswal said the committee was gathering inputs from various sections to understand the implications of the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

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