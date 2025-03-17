Only a month back Vadodara crash accused was thrashed by locals over chaos while being drunk

New revelations have surfaced in the Vadodara car crash case, where accused Rakshit Chaurasiya, who recently rammed his vehicle into pedestrians, killing one and injuring 8, was reportedly thrashed by locals a month before the accident.

The February incident, which had remained undisclosed until now, involved Chaurasiya being beaten up over another altercation.

Chaurasia was enjoying with his friends in a house in the city and drinking alcohol on February 19. As they were shouting on top of their voices, some locals caught them and beat them, police inspector N Dhasura said.

An advocate who lived below the house where Chaurasia and his friends were, had complained to the police.

While a police team later arrived at the spot, the advocate was asked to file an FIR but said they should be let off with a warning as they were students, the police inspector said.

The fresh accident occurred when Chaurasiya, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, lost control of his car and injured multiple people.

As the news of his previous thrashing came to light, questions are being raised about whether stricter action against him earlier could have prevented this tragedy.