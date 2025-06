Only Aadhaar-authenticated users can book Tatkal tickets from July 1

Only Aadhaar-authenticated users will be able to book tickets under the Tatkal scheme from July 1, the Railway Ministry announced on Wednesday.

In a circular dated June 10, the ministry informed all zones that the decision was made "to ensure that the benefits of the Tatkal scheme are received by the common end users".

"With effect from July 1, tickets under the Tatkal scheme can be booked through the website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)/its app only by Aadhaar-authenticated users," the ministry said.

Subsequently, Aadhaar-based OTP authentication will also be made compulsory for Tatkal bookings from July 15.

"Tatkal tickets shall be available for booking through computerised PRS (Passenger Reservation System) counters of Indian Railways/authorised agents only after authentication of a system-generated OTP, which shall be sent through the system on the mobile number furnished by the users at the time of booking. This shall also be implemented by July 15," the circular stated.

The circular specified that authorised ticketing agents of the Indian Railways will not be permitted to book opening day Tatkal tickets during the first 30 minutes of the Tatkal booking window. Specifically, they will be restricted from booking Tatkal tickets for air-conditioned classes from 10 am to 10.30 am and for non-air-conditioned classes from 11 am to 11.30 am.

The ministry has directed the Centre for Railway Information Systems and IRCTC to make the necessary modifications to the system and communicate these changes to all zonal railways.

The circular assured that wide publicity would be given to these modifications through all available means to inform the general public.