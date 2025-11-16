Only Cabinet reshuffle, not leadership change: Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday indicated that there will only be a Cabinet reshuffle and not a leadership change in the state.

Amid buzz over leadership change and Cabinet reshuffle, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

There was speculation that the Cabinet reshuffle was on the cards.

However, Siddaramaiah clarified in Delhi that there were no discussions on the reshuffle, but talks on the Bihar elections outcome.

Sources in Congress claimed that there were discussions on the Cabinet reshuffle.

Speaking to reporters here, Parameshwara said Siddaramaiah and the Congress high command will decide on the Cabinet reshuffle.

“It is said that the high command has given permission for a reshuffle. Media is saying it and this subject is coming out in the open. Now you can guess what’s happening with regard to the change of guard. Normally, leadership changes do not happen when the Cabinet reshuffle takes place,” he said.

According to him, there are many people who have put forth their demand to get a ministerial position.

“Now, after getting permission for a reshuffle, the CM and the high command will do it. To me this is not a big issue,” the minister concluded.

State Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi too said the party high command and the CM will decide on the reshuffle.

“On Saturday, the chief minister met the party high command. Only he knows what discussion took place with the high command. The decision on the Cabinet reshuffle is left to him and the party top brass,” Jarkiholi told reporters here.

Former MP and younger brother of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, D K Suresh, while speaking to reporters, said he had seen in the media about the Cabinet reshuffle. It’s left to the CM and the party high command. So we will wait and see.