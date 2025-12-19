DT
PT
Home / India / ‘Only dreamed of flying as a child’, says Union minister as PM set to open new terminal at Guwahati airport

'Only dreamed of flying as a child', says Union minister as PM set to open new terminal at Guwahati airport

Coming from a small town called Margherita from Assam, Pabitra Margherita says that as a child he would watch in wonder aeroplanes flying past his home

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:04 PM Dec 19, 2025 IST
Pabitra Margherita. ANI file
Pabitra Margherita, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Rajya Sabha MP from Assam, on Friday said he had only dreamed of flying as a child.

Coming from a small town called Margherita from Assam, Pabitra said that as a child he would watch in wonder aeroplanes flying past his home.

The minister was speaking as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Terminal 2 of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) Guwahati on Saturday.

"This marks the beginning of a transformative phase of connectivity and growth for the region. I am often intrigued by how some of the most romantic notions and aspirations of our younger years quietly transform into routine realities in adulthood. In the rush of everyday life, we rarely pause to reflect on how many of the experiences we now take for granted were once distant dreams. Air travel is one such experience for me today, an inseparable part of life owing to the responsibilities of public service. Yet, growing up in a small town like Margherita, an aeroplane flying past our modest home was a source of sheer wonder and aspiration.

That dream, too, evolved over time, from wanting to merely see an aircraft up close to hoping to one day fly in one," Pabitra said on the eve of the inauguration seen critical for infrastructure boost in northeast.

He recalled the nervous excitement before his first flight, including a patient briefing from a friend on something as basic as fastening a seatbelt.

"Now, I will witness a historic moment when the people of Assam and the entire north-eastern region are collectively fastening their seatbelts for a new era of aviation. The inauguration of Terminal 2 of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport marks the beginning of a

transformative phase of connectivity and growth for the region."

Pabitra said the government’s focused push for aviation growth has already yielded outcomes. "Under the UDAN regional air connectivity scheme, the number of airports in the country has increased from 74 to 160. In the north-east alone, operational airports have grown from nine in 2014 to 16 today. Aircraft movements in the region have nearly doubled from about 51,000 in 2014 to over 96,000 in 2024," he said, adding that there has been a five-fold increase in international passenger traffic from Guwahati over the past year, underscoring Assam’s emerging role as a gateway for connectivity under India’s Act East policy.

"A family in Dibrugarh can now easily fly to Agartala to visit relatives. A student from Guwahati can take a flight to pursue medical education in Lakhimpur," he added.

The commissioning of Terminal 2 at Guwahati airport will mean doubling the airport’s annual passenger handling capacity to 13.1 million.

