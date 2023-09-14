 ‘Only two things to do’: BJP chief Nadda attacks INDIA bloc : The Tribune India

  • India
  • ‘Only two things to do’: BJP chief Nadda attacks INDIA bloc

‘Only two things to do’: BJP chief Nadda attacks INDIA bloc

BJP and Congress are facing off in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

‘Only two things to do’: BJP chief Nadda attacks INDIA bloc

BJP chief JP Nadda. PTI file



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 14

The BJP on Thursday mounted a scathing attack on anti-saffron INDIA bloc saying it has only two things to do these days — attack Sanatan faith and intimidate the media.

“These days, the I. N. D. I Alliance is ONLY doing 2 things: BASHING SANATANA SANSKRITI - each party is competing to outdo the other in hurling the choicest abuses towards Sanatana Sanskriti.  BULLYING THE MEDIA- filing FIRs, threatening individual journalists, making “lists” in true Nazi style of who to target,” BJP chief JP Nadda said on X.

He recalled the emergency imposed by late prime minister Indira Gandhi to say that “The Emergency era Mindset is alive among these parties.”

Nadda also attacked the Congress singularly saying the history of the Congress has many instances of bullying the media and silencing those with differing views.

“Pandit Nehru curtailed free speech and arrested those who criticised him. Indira Ji remains the Gold Medal winner of how to do it- called for committed judiciary, committed bureaucracy and imposed the horrific Emergency. Rajiv Ji tried to bring media under state control but failed miserably. Sonia Ji-led UPA was banning social media handles simply because the Congress did not like their views,” said Nadda.

The BJP and Congress are facing off in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections where they are pitted in direct contests against one another.

The BJP rules MP and the Congress holds Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

#BJP #Chhattisgarh #Congress #Madhya Pradesh #Rajasthan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

2
Punjab

'Please show me the school, if it is newly built': AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

3
India

Thank you Shah Rukh Khan for exposing corrupt, policy paralysis-ridden Congress-led UPA rule: BJP

4
Science Technology

UFO expert presents ‘non human’ bodies with three fingered hands and feet at Mexican Congress: Report

5
Punjab

'Dear Jassi': Punjab honour killing film based on Indo-Canadian Jassi Sidhu in competition at 2023 London Film Festival

6
J & K

Commanding Officer, Major, DSP among 4 dead in J&K gunfight

7
Ludhiana

Khanna SSP suspended SHO for ‘poorly’ handling probe in alleged beef recovery case

8
Haryana

DHBVN slaps notices on 25 societies for flouting norms

9
India

Top Zelenskyy aide says India, China have ‘low intellectual potential’

10
J & K

Fresh gunfight breaks out in Kashmir's Kokernag day after Commanding Officer, Major, DSP killed; 2 militants trapped

Don't Miss

View All
Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Top News

INDIA alliance has pledged to destroy Sanatan, must unite to defeat them: PM Modi

INDIA alliance has pledged to destroy Sanatan, must unite to defeat them: PM Modi

Was speaking at an event in election-bound Madhya Pradesh wh...

Congress takes jibe at PM Modi after he attacks INDIA bloc parties

Congress takes jibe at PM Modi after he attacks INDIA bloc parties

Accuses PM of using a government function to abuse the Oppos...

‘Please show me the school, if it is newly built’: AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

'Please show me the school, if it is newly built': AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

The former cop later deletes his comment on the post

Students at Patiala’s Punjabi University protest after girl student’s mysterious death

Students at Patiala's Punjabi University beat up professor after girl student's mysterious death

Allege the ailing girl was scolded by a professor

Fresh gunfight breaks out in Kashmir's Kokernag day after Commanding Officer, Major, DSP killed; 2 militants trapped

Fresh gunfight breaks out in Kashmir's Kokernag day after Commanding Officer, Major, DSP killed; 2 militants trapped

Security forces have launched an aerial operation to take on...


Cities

View All

‘Please show me the school, if it is newly built’: AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

'Please show me the school, if it is newly built': AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal inaugurate state’s first School of Eminence at Chheharta in Amritsar

School of Eminence an eye-wash, says BJP leader Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina

VVIP movement brings traffic to halt in Amritsar

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No 56: Contaminated water supply bane of Ward No. 56

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

Col Manpreet Singh belonged to Mohali, was to visit family on his birthday next month

Col Manpreet Singh belonged to Mohali, was to visit family on his birthday next month

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 Junior Resident doctors continue strike, patients in the lurch

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Bull gores woman, Chandigarh MC catchers flee

No stopping snatchers, two more fall prey in City Beautiful

After three-year hiatus, Delhi varsity gears up for student poll

After three-year hiatus, Delhi varsity gears up for student poll

SC junks plea to lift Delhi cracker ban

Two die of toxic fumes inside manhole in Delhi

Notification for energy audit of buildings soon

Body found in drain near Noida

Man desecrates ‘Gutka Sahib’ in Nurmahal during ongoing feud with mother, booked

Man desecrates ‘Gutka Sahib’ in Nurmahal during ongoing feud with mother, booked

Students exposed to risk at Smart Government School

Sarkar-Sanatkar Milni: Industry hopes govt will fulfil poll promises

Sports body fails to get invite, holds ‘Karobari Milni’

Farmers’ 3-day stir outside minister’s residence ends

Cyber wing recovers ~84L of victims in eight months

Cyber wing recovers Rs 84L of victims in eight months

Trio dupe man of Rs 40 lakh

Patient’s Death: House surgeons freshers with no clinical experience: SMO

Ludhiana teen to address edtech event in London

Govt buses ferry AAP workers to Amritsar, passengers suffer

Students at Patiala’s Punjabi University protest after girl student’s mysterious death

Students at Patiala's Punjabi University beat up professor after girl student's mysterious death

Patiala residents question widening of chowk on Upper Mall Road

Punjab gears up to tackle stubble burning

At Nabha, locals oppose reconstruction of road

Patiala MC shuts eyes to leaking sewers at Chhoti Baradari