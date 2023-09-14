‘Only two things to do’: BJP chief Nadda attacks INDIA bloc

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 14

The BJP on Thursday mounted a scathing attack on anti-saffron INDIA bloc saying it has only two things to do these days — attack Sanatan faith and intimidate the media.

“These days, the I. N. D. I Alliance is ONLY doing 2 things: BASHING SANATANA SANSKRITI - each party is competing to outdo the other in hurling the choicest abuses towards Sanatana Sanskriti. BULLYING THE MEDIA- filing FIRs, threatening individual journalists, making “lists” in true Nazi style of who to target,” BJP chief JP Nadda said on X.

He recalled the emergency imposed by late prime minister Indira Gandhi to say that “The Emergency era Mindset is alive among these parties.”

Nadda also attacked the Congress singularly saying the history of the Congress has many instances of bullying the media and silencing those with differing views.

“Pandit Nehru curtailed free speech and arrested those who criticised him. Indira Ji remains the Gold Medal winner of how to do it- called for committed judiciary, committed bureaucracy and imposed the horrific Emergency. Rajiv Ji tried to bring media under state control but failed miserably. Sonia Ji-led UPA was banning social media handles simply because the Congress did not like their views,” said Nadda.

The BJP and Congress are facing off in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections where they are pitted in direct contests against one another.

The BJP rules MP and the Congress holds Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

#BJP #Chhattisgarh #Congress #Madhya Pradesh #Rajasthan