Only wish for Cong, UDF victory in assembly elections, will campaign for it: Tharoor

Only wish for Cong, UDF victory in assembly elections, will campaign for it: Tharoor

He also reiterated that he has only one party — the Congress — and said that the media should stop asking him that question again and again

article_Author
PTI
Thiruvananthapuram, Updated At : 01:43 PM Jan 31, 2026 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. File photo
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said that he only wished for the victory of his party and the UDF opposition led by it in the upcoming assembly polls in Kerala.

Tharoor, speaking to reporters here, said that he would be campaigning for the victory of his party and the Front.

He also reiterated that he has only one party — the Congress — and said that the media should stop asking him that question again and again.

The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram on Friday also said that he was going to be in the Congress and was not going anywhere.

"I will be part of the poll campaign (in Kerala) and will work for the victory of the UDF," he had said.

Tharoor, on Thursday, met party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi for redressal of his grievances, after which he said "all is good" and "we are all on the same page".

He had been upset over the treatment meted out to him at a Kochi event recently and attempts by some leaders to sideline him in Kerala.

The meeting comes ahead of the Kerala Assembly polls, which are very crucial for the Congress as it seeks to wrest power from the Left after 10 years in the opposition and is going all out to secure a victory in the southern state.

