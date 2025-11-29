Op Sindoor brilliant example of civil-military fusion: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said Operation Sindoor is a brilliant example of civil-military fusion.

The administrative machinery worked seamlessly with the Armed Forces to communicate vital information and build public confidence, said Rajnath Singh while addressing the valedictory ceremony of the 100th Common Foundation Course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie.

He called upon the young civil servants to understand their crucial role in safeguarding national interests and to always stay ready for such critical situations.

The Minister said that during Operation Sindoor, the Armed Forces destroyed the terror camps in Pakistan and PoK in a balanced and non-escalatory response, but it was the misbehavior of the neighboring country that did not allow the situation along the border to return to normal.

He commended the bravery of the soldiers and appreciated the work carried out by the administrative officers, as they communicated crucial information and ensured the successful conduct of mock drills across the country.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’ and ‘Reform, Perform & Transform’, Rajnath Singh emphasized that civil servants have a pivotal role to play in accelerating the goal of a self-reliant and developed India.

“When our government was formed in 2014, India was ranked 11th in terms of economic size. In the last 9-10 years, we have jumped to fourth place.”

The Minister called upon the young civil servants to work innovatively in the technology-driven era and find solutions to the problems of the people. Technology is today playing the role of an enabler.

The Minister acknowledged the continuing rise of women in the Civil Services, noting that in the latest UPSC examination, a woman secured the top rank, and three of the top five candidates were women.

He recalled the leadership of Lal Bahadur Shastri during the 1965 war with Pakistan and also mentioned Shastri's role in the Green Revolution and his message of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan”.

As the UPSC marks its 100th year, he highlighted that the partnership between UPSC & LBSNAA has shaped generations of administrators and will continue to strengthen India’s governance architecture.

Earlier, Rajnath Singh paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and former Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.