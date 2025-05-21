DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Op Sindoor: Multi-party delegation leaves for Japan

Op Sindoor: Multi-party delegation leaves for Japan

Another delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde will also leave for UAE, Liberia, Congo and Sierra Leone later in the day
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:18 PM May 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A delegation of MPs including JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha, BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee and others before leaving for Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore, as part of all-party delegations that would visit different countries to convey India's stand post Operation Sindoor. (X@AITCofficial via PTI)
Advertisement

A multi-party delegation led by JD (U) MP Sanjay Jha on Wednesday left for Japan to put across India's views on terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Advertisement

The delegation will also visit South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore as part of New Delhi's outreach following Operation Sindoor and the subsequent conflict between India and Pakistan.

As many as nine terror camps were hit inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir by Indian forces to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack, which left at least 26 civilians dead.

Advertisement

The delegation led by Jha includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brijlal, Pradhan Barua and Hemang Joshi, Congress leader and former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, and former ambassador Mohan Kumar.

Another delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde will also leave for the UAE, Liberia, Congo and Sierra Leone later in the day.

Advertisement

The government is sending seven multi-party delegations to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's designs and India's response to terror.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper