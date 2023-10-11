Operation Ajay to bring back Indians from Israel

New Delhi, October 11
External Affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said India was launching Operation Ajay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return.
"Special charter flights and other arrangements are being put in place. We are fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad," Jaishankar said.
After Jaishankar announced the operation the Indian embassy in Israel in a post on X said, "The Embassy has emailed the first lot of registered Indian citizens for the special flight tomorrow. Messages to other registered people will follow for subsequent flights."
