 Operation Chakra-2: CBI searches 76 locations to unmask cybercriminals : The Tribune India

Operation Chakra-2: CBI searches 76 locations to unmask cybercriminals

PTI

New Delhi, October 19

The CBI has conducted searches at 76 locations across the country under Operation Chakra-II after registering five cases of cyber-enabled financial fraud, including a Rs 100-crore crypto scam, officials said on Thursday.

One of the cases pertained to a racket siphoning off Rs 100 crore of Indian citizens through a cryptocurrency fraud, they said.

“This audacious scheme, under the guise of a fake crypto mining operation, targeted unsuspecting Indian citizens, resulting in a staggering loss of over Rs 100 crore to Indian victims,” the CBI spokesperson said. The officials said the case was registered based on “critical inputs” provided by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU). They said two cases were registered on a complaint from Amazon and Microsoft that the accused ran call centres and posed as technical support of the companies to target foreign nationals. The officials added that nine call centres were searched by the CBI under the operation.

The agency did not share the details of two other cases because of the ongoing operation. The CBI is working closely with the FBI, the Cyber Crime Directorate and IFCACC of Interpol, the National Crime Agency in the UK, the Singapore Police Force and the BKA of Germany to notify further leads.

The officials said the searches were conducted at locations in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Delhi and West Bengal.

“In the wake of Operation Chakra-II, 32 mobile phones, 48 laptops/hard disks, images of two servers, 33 SIM cards, and pen drives were confiscated and numerous bank accounts frozen.

Chakra-1 was conducted nearly a year ago by the CBI in coordination with the Interpol, the FBI and police forces of multiple countries. The agency had conducted searches at 115 locations with police forces in various states, the officials said.

