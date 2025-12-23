DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Operation Sagar Bandhu: India proposes $450 million cyclone relief package to Sri Lanka

Operation Sagar Bandhu: India proposes $450 million cyclone relief package to Sri Lanka

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announces during two-day visit to the island nation

article_Author
PTI
Colombo, Updated At : 12:28 PM Dec 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. PTI file
Advertisement

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that India was proud to stand by Sri Lanka during Cyclone Ditwah and proposed an assistance package worth USD 450 million.

Advertisement

Jaishankar, who is in Sri Lanka as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special envoy, made these remarks alongside Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath.

Advertisement

“Just as Sri Lanka was recovering from the economic crisis of 2022, this natural disaster has created new difficulties,” Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to the island nation, said.

Advertisement

“Prime Minister Modi directed that we now engage with the Sri Lankan government to address their priorities. In that regard, the assistance package that we have proposed is worth USD 450 million,” Jaishankar said.

“The package will include USD 350 million in Concessional lines of credit, and USD 100 million of grants,” he said.

Advertisement

“This package is being finalised, in close consultation with the government of Sri Lanka. Our assistance will cover sectors worst affected by the cyclone, including one, rehabilitation and restoration of road, railway and bridge connectivity.”

“Two, support for the construction of houses was fully destroyed and partially damaged. Three, support for health and education systems, in particular those that have been damaged by the cycle. Fourth, agriculture, including addressing possible shortages in the short and medium term. And five, working towards better disaster response and preparedness.”

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts