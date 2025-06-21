DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Operation Sindhu: 256 more Indian students evacuated from Iran land safely in Delhi

Operation Sindhu: 256 more Indian students evacuated from Iran land safely in Delhi

The students appeared visibly exhausted but relieved after enduring days of fear and uncertainty in the conflict zone
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:34 PM Jun 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Indian students returning from Mashhad, Iran, as part of the government's Operation Sindhu, after meeting their relatives at the Delhi airport on Saturday. Photo: PTI
Advertisement

A Mahan Air evacuation flight carrying 256 Indian students, the majority from the Kashmir Valley, landed safely at the Delhi airport on Saturday, bringing much-needed relief to their anxious families.

Advertisement

The students, many of whom were stranded in Iran amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, appeared visibly exhausted but relieved after enduring days of fear and uncertainty in the conflict zone.

“Thanks to the Government of India for its efforts and timely coordination with Iranian authorities. We remain committed to ensuring the safe evacuation of all remaining students, especially those from vulnerable and remote regions,” the Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association said in a statement.

Advertisement

The association also confirmed that another evacuation flight carrying Indian students is expected to arrive in the national capital around 11.30 pm.

This was the second flight bringing back Indians from Iran within 24 hours under Operation Sindhu. Another flight from Iran’s Mashhad, with 290 Indian students, mostly from Jammu and Kashmir, landed in Delhi late on Friday night.

Advertisement

The Indian authorities, in coordination with their Iranian counterparts, facilitated the movement of stranded students from Tehran to Mashhad before boarding. Iran also opened its airspace in a special gesture to support the evacuation.

In all, nearly 1,000 Indian nationals are being brought home through a series of special flights. Two additional flights, including one from Turkmenistan’s capital Ashgabat (expected arrival around 3 am on Sunday), are also scheduled.

“Heartfelt thanks to the Government of India, Ministry of External Affairs, and all concerned authorities for their timely intervention and support,” the Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association reiterated, underlining the emotional relief experienced by families across the Union territory.

The evacuations are part of Operation Sindhu, launched by the Ministry of External Affairs last week in response to the worsening conflict between Israel and Iran, which has severely disrupted regional air travel and left many Indian nationals stranded. On Thursday, 110 students were flown out via Armenia and Doha.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts