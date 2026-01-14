DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 Jan
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Operation Sindoor a defining demonstration of India's resolve, restraint: Army chief

Operation Sindoor a defining demonstration of India's resolve, restraint: Army chief

Army chief Dwivedi highlights NCC's role in last May's decisive military action while addressing cadets at Republic Day Camp

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:41 PM Jan 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi addresses a press conference. PTI file
Advertisement

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday said Operation Sindoor was a "defining demonstration" of India's resolve and restraint, and a reflection of the moral strength and professional excellence of the country's armed forces and the youth alike.

Advertisement

The operation was carried out by the Indian armed forces in the early hours of May 7 last year, eliminating at least 100 terrorists in response to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack of April that killed 26 innocent civilians.

Advertisement

Addressing a gathering of cadets at the National Cadet Corps' (NCC) Republic Day Camp here, General Dwivedi said, "Operation Sindoor was a defining demonstration of India's resolve and restraint, a reflection of the moral strength and professional excellence of our armed forces, and our youth alike."

Advertisement

A day earlier, he sent a firm message to Pakistan, saying Operation Sindoor "remains ongoing and any misadventure by the adversary will be resolutely responded to," Gen Dwivedi said on Tuesday.

On January 13, the Indian Army held its annual press conference, where the Army chief said the decisive operation helped in resetting strategic assumptions as the Indian military struck deep to dismantle terror infrastructure, puncturing Islamabad's "longstanding nuclear rhetoric".

Advertisement

At the event on Wednesday, the Army chief recalled the contribution of the NCC during the decisive military action last May.

During the operation, over 75,000 NCC cadets volunteered across the country, working tirelessly in civil defence, hospital management, disaster relief and community services, the Army chief said.

"Recent events have shown what Indian youths are capable of. You are the most powerful and maximum population of Generation Z. Our youths are a reservoir of strength that must be channelised with discipline, purpose and national commitment," he said.

The Corps remains a sought-after pathway for youths to join the armed forces, the general asserted. The future demands "civilisational atmanirbharta", self-reliance in thought, technology, innovation and character, he said.

Initiatives such as Army cells at IITs, technology clusters and the Army internship programme 2025 and 2026 are to foster that spirit, the Army chief said. "We invite you to actively participate in national security, innovation and development initiatives."

In his address, General Dwivedi also told the gathering that the vision of Viksit Bharat at 2047 -- a developed, secure, self-reliant India -- will not be achieved by the government alone.

"It will be achieved by young leaders, NCC cadets, innovators, teachers, engineers, doctors, soldiers, and responsible citizens like you," the Army chief said.

"So, let's ride with confidence, march with discipline, innovate with integrity, and serve with India, and be the future leaders we are looking for. Together we shall build a strong, self-reliant, united and developed India," he added.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts