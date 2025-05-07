Operation Sindoor: Air defence, border guards put on high alert to counter any Pakistani action

The armed forces have placed all air defence assets in the western theatre on full combat readiness to counter any possible action by Pakistan in response to precision strikes conducted by India on terrorist establishments across the border during the intervening night of May 6-7.

According to sources, vigil on the ground has also been stepped up by the border guarding forces to thwart infiltration and keep a close eye on activities in the vicinity of the border.

Besides activating radars and anti-aircraft weapons, the Indian Air Force is maintaining Operational Readiness Platforms (ORPs) at strategic places and conducting combat air patrols to safeguard Indian airspace.

Advertisement

ORPs are a pair of armed fighters on standby at airbases ready to take off at a moment’s notice in case of an emergency. The IAF maintains a specified number of ORPs at certain airbases 24 hours a day and seven days a week, and this number may be increased as and when required. ORPs are scrambled to intercept hostile military aircraft or even civilian aircraft if they pose a threat or raise suspicion.

Under ‘Operation Sindoor’, India targeted four terror bases in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) as retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 persons. No Pakistani military establishment was hit.

Advertisement

While confirming the Indian strikes on some places, Pakistan said it would respond suitably from the air and ground. Since India announced retribution for the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan has also carried out unprovoked firing along the Line of Control in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The strikes on Pakistan came even as the IAF had announced that it was conducting a major “pre-planned” two-day drill involving several types of frontline aircraft from May 7. A Notice to Airmen was issued, shutting off portions of airspace over south-western Rajasthan close to the border with Pakistan.

The exercise is aimed to assess the IAF’s operational preparedness, response time and coordination under simulated warlike conditions and will involve both day and night flying operations by fighters, transporters, mid-air refullers and helicopters.

This exercise comes close on the heels of another major drill, Exercise Akkraman, which focused on honing the IAF’s combat readiness and precision strike capabilities deep inside the enemy territory.

While many Army formations are already out on their routine summer field exercises, the Navy also stepped up its preparedness by conducting sea-borne drills and test-firing various types of missiles and munitions.