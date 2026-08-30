DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Operation Sindoor marked significant shift in India’s approach towards Pakistan: Naravane

Operation Sindoor marked significant shift in India’s approach towards Pakistan: Naravane

article_Author
PTI
Vadodara, Updated At : 01:23 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Congress said engineers from the Aviation Industry Corporation of China’s Chengdu Aircraft Design and Research Institute, a key developer of China’s advanced fighter aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicle design, confirmed they provided technical support to the Pakistani Air Force.
Advertisement

Operation Sindoor marked a “very significant shift” in India’s approach towards Pakistan as the strikes targeted not only terrorist hideouts near the border but also their supporters deep inside the neighbouring country, former Army chief General MM Naravane said on Saturday.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters after attending a private event in Vadodara to promote the start-up ecosystem, he said the operation, carried out after the Pahalgam terror attack a year ago, demonstrated that those providing support to terrorists could not escape Indian action regardless of where they were located.

Advertisement

“Operation Sindoor, which took place after the Pahalgam attack, was a very necessary action,” said Naravane, who had served as the 28th Chief of the Army Staff.

Advertisement

Earlier, India’s military response had largely been focused on terrorist hideouts located close to the border, he said, referring to earlier terror attacks, including in Uri and Pulwama.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts