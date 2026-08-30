Operation Sindoor marked significant shift in India’s approach towards Pakistan: Naravane

Operation Sindoor marked a “very significant shift” in India’s approach towards Pakistan as the strikes targeted not only terrorist hideouts near the border but also their supporters deep inside the neighbouring country, former Army chief General MM Naravane said on Saturday.

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Speaking to reporters after attending a private event in Vadodara to promote the start-up ecosystem, he said the operation, carried out after the Pahalgam terror attack a year ago, demonstrated that those providing support to terrorists could not escape Indian action regardless of where they were located.

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“Operation Sindoor, which took place after the Pahalgam attack, was a very necessary action,” said Naravane, who had served as the 28th Chief of the Army Staff.

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Earlier, India’s military response had largely been focused on terrorist hideouts located close to the border, he said, referring to earlier terror attacks, including in Uri and Pulwama.