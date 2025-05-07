Operation Sindoor: PM Modi monitoring situation, Union Cabinet, CCS meetings today

After India struck nine terror training facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously monitoring the situation.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to chair a meeting of the Union Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee on Security around 11 am, even as other key meetings and conferences called by Union Ministers have been cancelled.

With the India–Pakistan situation still unfolding, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to X, stating that the world must show zero tolerance for terrorism.

The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism. #OperationSindoor pic.twitter.com/dmcCLfbMjN — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 7, 2025

India is engaging allies to keep them informed of Operation Sindoor and officials have spoken to their counterparts across US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Russia.

India have briefed the United States on the strikes, after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that he was closely monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan.

“I echo @POTUS's comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution,” said Rubio who spoke to Pakistan NSA and ISI Chief Lt Gen Asim Malik.

The nine terror facility locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir that have been successfully neutralised by India are: