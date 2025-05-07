DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Operation Sindoor: PM Modi monitoring situation, Union Cabinet, CCS meetings today

Operation Sindoor: PM Modi monitoring situation, Union Cabinet, CCS meetings today

Jaishankar says world must show zero tolerance for terrorism; briefing on Operation Sindoor shortly
article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:22 AM May 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
After the April 23 CCS meeting, India had announced a number of measures, including downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan. PTI file
Advertisement

After India struck nine terror training facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously monitoring the situation.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to chair a meeting of the Union Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee on Security around 11 am, even as other key meetings and conferences called by Union Ministers have been cancelled.

With the India–Pakistan situation still unfolding, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to X, stating that the world must show zero tolerance for terrorism.

Advertisement

India is engaging allies to keep them informed of Operation Sindoor and officials have spoken to their counterparts across US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Russia.

India have briefed the United States on the strikes, after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that he was closely monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan.

Advertisement

“I echo @POTUS's comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution,” said Rubio who spoke to Pakistan NSA and ISI Chief Lt Gen Asim Malik.

The nine terror facility locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir that have been successfully neutralised by India are:

  1. Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur - JeM
  2. Markaz Taiba, Muridke - LeT
  3. Sarjal, Tehra Kalan - JeM
  4. Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot - HM
  5. Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala - LeT
  6. Markaz Abbas, Kotli - JeM
  7. Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli - HM
  8. Shawai Nalla Camp, Muzaffarabad - LeT
  9. Syedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad - JeM
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper