Home / India / Operation Sindoor: Task successfully executed, says Indian Air Force

Operation Sindoor: Task successfully executed, says Indian Air Force

The IAF in a post on social media says the task was done with precision and professionalism
Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:15 PM May 11, 2025 IST
Photo: @IAF_MCC
The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday said it had “successfully executed” the task assigned to it under Operation Sindoor.

The IAF in a post on social media said, “The task was done with precision and professionalism.”

It said, “The operations were conducted in a deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with national objectives.”

Since the operations are still ongoing, a detailed briefing would be conducted in due course, the IAF said, urging “refrain from speculation and dissemination of unverified information”.

