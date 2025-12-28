Opium, smuggled cigarettes worth over Rs 1 crore seized in Assam

Contraband goods, including opium, worth over Rs 1 crore have been seized in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He, however, did not mention whether any arrests were made in the two operations.

“Whether you’re Karbi Anglong’s ‘Heisenbergs’ with 19 kg of opium worth Rs 1.2 cr or hauling 40 cartons of suspected Burmese cigarettes, @assampolice will find you and catch you,” Sarma said in a post on X on Saturday.

The ‘Heisenbergs’ is an apparent reference to the fictional character Walter Hartwell White Sr., the main protagonist in the American crime series ‘Breaking Bad’.

“No respite for drug dealers, as our fight continues relentlessly,” the chief minister added.