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Home / India / Opposition attacking Election Commission, CEC to divert attention from poll defeats: BJP

Opposition attacking Election Commission, CEC to divert attention from poll defeats: BJP

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PTI
Indore, Updated At : 01:00 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh pointed out that the non-SIR Form 6 pathway being offered is also deceptive as the Special Summary Revision (SSR) has been frozen since 2024, there is no non-SIR voter roll being published where voters can have their name added through non-SIR Form 6. File photo
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Opposition leaders questioning the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar are trying to divert public attention from their own electoral failures, BJP Rajya Sabha member Rajneesh Agrawal said on Friday.

He told reporters here that it was not appropriate to put the Election Commission or other constitutional institutions in the dock “without any facts and logic”. “Those who are talking about the Election Commission or the CEC are those who have faced a series of electoral failures. By doing this, they want to divert attention from their own failures and somehow save face among the public,” he claimed.

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Agrawal refrained from commenting on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest in Mumbai during the day demanding the resignation of Kumar. “The entire Opposition’s narrative against the ruling BJP is based on lies,” he added

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