Opposition grills Law Commission chief on need for one poll

Opposition grills Law Commission chief on need for one poll

The committee’s next meeting is scheduled for December 10

Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:30 AM Dec 05, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file
Opposition members on Thursday questioned the Chairperson of the Law Commission on the usefulness of holding simultaneous elections, amid allegations that the ‘One Nation, One Election’ (ONOE) Bills have been drafted without taking the public into confidence.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), which is examining the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, that would enable ONOE, heard submissions from Dinesh Maheshwari, Chairperson of the 23rd Law Commission of India.

According to sources, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is learnt to have asked Maheshwari how simultaneous elections would be useful for the country and reportedly sought three concrete examples to justify the proposal.

The Law Commission chief also faced a series of questions after he apparently remarked that people should not concern themselves with the election schedule or the timing of polls, and should instead focus on their role as voters. Several members, sources said, asked how voters’ role could be sidelined in an electoral process.

Some Opposition members also raised concerns that ONOE was being pushed without meaningful public consultation, despite voters being central to any democratic exercise.

After the three-hour meeting, JPC chairperson and BJP MP PP Chaudhary told reporters that clarifications had been provided to members who had doubts, and any additional issues would be taken in writing.

“The experts came, including the Law Commission Chairman. All members asked for clarification, and everything will be considered before the committee makes its recommendations. ONOE is in the country’s interest because it will solve several issues, whether economic or related to governance… The committee is giving everyone ample time to present their views,” he said.

The committee’s next meeting is scheduled for December 10, where Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal has been invited to depose. Representatives from the Election Commission have also been invited, though Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is unlikely to attend amid the ongoing row over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and mounting Opposition criticism.

