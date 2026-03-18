Opposition playing politics over MGNREGA renaming: Chouhan

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday accused the Opposition of playing politics over renaming MGNREGA, the rural employment Act. He said the Congress had always promoted “one-family-centric” naming culture.

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“Hundreds of government schemes, scholarships, national parks, museums, airports, ports, roads, buildings, awards and institutions have been named after Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi,” the minister told the Rajya Sabha. He asked how many national programmes have been named after leaders such as Subhas Chandra Bose, Rani Lakshmibai, Ram Prasad Bismil, Chandrashekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh and Vallabhbhai Patel.

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Chouhan said the Opposition did not object to hundreds of schemes named after one family, but raised concerns when a programme is named VB-G Ram G. “It appears the objection is not to Gandhi’s name, but to Ram’s name,” he said.

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Describing VB-G Ram G as an upgraded framework for rural employment, he said the proposed structure provided stronger safeguards for workers while improving productivity.

He said many state governments, including Kerala, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, had already made provisions for the programme in their budgets.

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Rejecting allegations of discrimination over the suspension of MGNREGA funds to West Bengal, Chouhan cited reports from social audits and central teams alleging serious irregularities, including machines being used instead of labourers, contractor-driven works, splitting projects to distribute contracts, fake job cards and misuse of funds.

He outlined several development schemes under the NDA government, claiming that the highest budgetary provisions have been made so far for the development of villages.

Chouhan praised former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee for starting the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in 2000.