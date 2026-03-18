DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Opposition playing politics over MGNREGA renaming: Chouhan

Opposition playing politics over MGNREGA renaming: Chouhan

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:54 AM Mar 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday accused the Opposition of playing politics over renaming MGNREGA, the rural employment Act. He said the Congress had always promoted “one-family-centric” naming culture.

Advertisement

“Hundreds of government schemes, scholarships, national parks, museums, airports, ports, roads, buildings, awards and institutions have been named after Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi,” the minister told the Rajya Sabha. He asked how many national programmes have been named after leaders such as Subhas Chandra Bose, Rani Lakshmibai, Ram Prasad Bismil, Chandrashekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh and Vallabhbhai Patel.

Advertisement

Chouhan said the Opposition did not object to hundreds of schemes named after one family, but raised concerns when a programme is named VB-G Ram G. “It appears the objection is not to Gandhi’s name, but to Ram’s name,” he said.

Advertisement

Describing VB-G Ram G as an upgraded framework for rural employment, he said the proposed structure provided stronger safeguards for workers while improving productivity.

He said many state governments, including Kerala, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, had already made provisions for the programme in their budgets.

Advertisement

Rejecting allegations of discrimination over the suspension of MGNREGA funds to West Bengal, Chouhan cited reports from social audits and central teams alleging serious irregularities, including machines being used instead of labourers, contractor-driven works, splitting projects to distribute contracts, fake job cards and misuse of funds.

He outlined several development schemes under the NDA government, claiming that the highest budgetary provisions have been made so far for the development of villages.

Chouhan praised former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee for starting the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in 2000.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts