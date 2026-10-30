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Home / India / Opposition to hold ‘public impeachment’ of CEC at Kharge’s residence today

Opposition to hold ‘public impeachment’ of CEC at Kharge’s residence today

Former LS Speaker Meira Kumar to ‘chair’ event

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:28 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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LS ex-Speaker Meira Kumar (left), Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others during an INDIA bloc meeting on Thursday. Photo: ANI
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Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar will chair the INDIA bloc’s proposed “public impeachment” of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Friday, with Opposition leaders meeting at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence on Thursday to finalise the programme, which will be modelled on parliamentary proceedings.

The event, planned as a protest against alleged “vote chori” and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, will be held at Kharge’s residence at 3.30 pm on October 30, since the Opposition was denied permission to use other venues.

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According to sources, more than 30 speakers are expected to take part, with MPs speaking from both the ‘treasury’ and ‘opposition’ benches to recreate a parliamentary session. Kharge will open the proceedings, while Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is expected to deliver the concluding remarks before the proposed motion is adopted.

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Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi attended the meeting, along with Trinamool Congress leaders Mahua Moitra and Derek O’Brien, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Mahua Maji, RJD leader Abhay Sinha and Samajwadi Party leader Harendra Malik, among others.

After the meeting, Congress spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera said the leaders had discussed the sequence of proceedings and other arrangements for the event.

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Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, said the programme would address key questions surrounding the SIR and alleged vote theft. He said the discussion would highlight public concerns about democracy and convey the Opposition’s unity in its efforts to protect democratic institutions.

The INDIA bloc has accused the Election Commission (EC) of allowing irregularities in electoral rolls and demanded accountability from the poll body. The allegations remain contested.

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