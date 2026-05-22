Opportunity that opposition must seize: Shashi Tharoor on Cockroach Janta Party

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor voiced support for the viral Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), a satirical political movement that has taken Indian social media by storm. Expressing that he is “incredibly intrigued” by its meteoric rise, Tharoor characterised the movement as a reflection of the youth’s frustration that the Opposition must address.

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The CJP was founded by political strategist Abhijeet Dipke following backlash over alleged remarks by Chief Justice Surya Kant comparing unemployed youth to “cockroaches”. Positioning itself as a voice for the “lazy and unemployed”, the satirical outfit garnered over 20 million Instagram followers in just six days, surpassing the follower count of the ruling BJP.

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The movement recently faced a significant hurdle when its account on X was withheld in India following a legal demand. Tharoor slammed the suspension as “disastrous and deeply unwise,” asserting that “democracies need outlets for dissent, humour, satire and even frustration”.

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While acknowledging uncertainty regarding the movement’s long-term future, Tharoor urged Opposition parties to “seize this opportunity” by engaging with the dissent displayed by the youth.

I’m incredibly intrigued by the rise of #CockroachJantaParty, which has already reached more than 15 million followers on @Instagram in just five days. I understand the frustrations of the youth and see why they are resonating with it. This is precisely why the account being… https://t.co/4qbaRN6oSz — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 21, 2026