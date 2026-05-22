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Home / India / Opportunity that opposition must seize: Shashi Tharoor on Cockroach Janta Party

Opportunity that opposition must seize: Shashi Tharoor on Cockroach Janta Party

Tharoor slams X account suspension as ‘disastrous and deeply unwise’, asserting that ‘democracies need outlets for dissent, humour, satire and even frustration’

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:15 PM May 22, 2026 IST
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Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. PTI file
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Congress MP Shashi Tharoor voiced support for the viral Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), a satirical political movement that has taken Indian social media by storm. Expressing that he is “incredibly intrigued” by its meteoric rise, Tharoor characterised the movement as a reflection of the youth’s frustration that the Opposition must address.

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The CJP was founded by political strategist Abhijeet Dipke following backlash over alleged remarks by Chief Justice Surya Kant comparing unemployed youth to “cockroaches”. Positioning itself as a voice for the “lazy and unemployed”, the satirical outfit garnered over 20 million Instagram followers in just six days, surpassing the follower count of the ruling BJP.

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The movement recently faced a significant hurdle when its account on X was withheld in India following a legal demand. Tharoor slammed the suspension as “disastrous and deeply unwise,” asserting that “democracies need outlets for dissent, humour, satire and even frustration”.

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While acknowledging uncertainty regarding the movement’s long-term future, Tharoor urged Opposition parties to “seize this opportunity” by engaging with the dissent displayed by the youth.

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