Home / India / Opposing Vande Mataram is opposing Mother India: Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath said Vande Mataram is not associated with any particular form of worship, rather it only shows reverence to ‘Bharat Mata’

PTI
Barabanki (UP), Updated At : 02:02 PM Nov 11, 2025 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asserted that those opposing Vande Mataram are “opposing Mother India”.

Speaking at a function in Barabanki, Adityanath said Vande Mataram is not associated with any particular form of worship, rather it only shows reverence to ‘Bharat Mata’.

“Anyone who is opposing Vande Mataram is opposing Mother India. Vande Mataram does not belong to any person, any caste or region.”

“It does not link a person with any particular form of worship. In fact, it shops reverence to Bharat Mata,” he added.

He added, “We have derived strength to take India (Bharat) and Indianness (Bharatiyeta) ahead by worshipping Goddess Saraswati, Goddess Laxmi and Goddess Durga.”

