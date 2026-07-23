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Home / India / Opposition aligning with students’ protest to derive political mileage: Shivraj Chouhan

Opposition aligning with students’ protest to derive political mileage: Shivraj Chouhan

Many other MPs also came down on the INDIA bloc, blaming it for disruptive tactics in Parliament and misleading the students with ‘manufactured’ anger

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:45 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. File
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Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday welcomed the setting up of fast-track courts for paper leak cases and accused the Opposition of running away from discussing the matter in Parliament to derive political mileage.

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He also hit out at the Opposition’s ‘posturing’ as the well-wishers of students, claiming that their main agenda was not safeguarding students’ interests.

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“We are in favour of an open and detailed discussion on the issues of NEET and the paper leak. The Opposition is repeatedly changing its stand and is avoiding the discussion. We have agreed to hold the discussion under every available parliamentary rule but the Opposition still does not want it to take place,” the minister said.

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“The Opposition fears that if a discussion is held, its own shortcomings will be exposed,” he said.

The agriculture minister also blasted the Opposition for stalling parliamentary proceedings.

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Many other MPs also came down on the INDIA bloc, blaming it for disruptive tactics in Parliament and misleading the students with ‘manufactured’ anger.

They stated that parliamentary debate would bring the Opposition’s records and conduct under scrutiny and hence, they were shying away from it.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur said the government has been proactive and prompt in addressing ‘shortcomings and hurdles’ in education by introducing reforms and making the system more secure and transparent.

He said that keeping the youth in mind, the government has decided to set up fast-track courts and measures have been put in place for strict action and punishment against those who have been exploiting the system for years and were involved in paper leak cases.

“Doesn’t the Congress want the guilty punished? Doesn’t the Congress want the youth to get justice? What does the Congress actually want?” he asked.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said, “Government’s stance on the paper leak issue is very clear. We stand with the students and are fully sympathetic to their legitimate demands. The government is also committed to bringing about comprehensive and fundamental reforms in the education system. This issue is not limited to the leak of a single exam paper.”

“Paper leaks have been occurring at both state and central levels in this country for years. This is a very serious matter because education is the most important means for millions of young Indians to improve their social and economic status,” he added.

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